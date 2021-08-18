Osage City man behind bars after allegedly caught trafficking contraband into correctional facility

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man is behind bars after he was caught allegedly attempting to traffic contraband into a correctional facility.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Aug. 17, around 2:10 p.m., it conducted a traffic stop with Michael B. McGuire, 42, of Osage City, at 8th and Market St. in Osage City for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, officers said they found illegal narcotics.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gordon was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.