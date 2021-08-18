Advertisement

One injured Wednesday morning in Jackson County collision

One person was reported to have been injured late Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near 134th and Q roads northwest of Hoyt in Jackson County.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have been injured in a two-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning in southern Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. at 134th and Q Roads. The location was about two miles north and one mile west of Hoyt.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

