Nemaha County health officer announces resignation

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - The health officer for Nemaha County has announced her resignation.

KMZA Radio reports that Jane Sunderland, who served as Nemaha County health officer and administrator for the past 17 years, will step down from her post on Aug. 31.

Nemaha County Commission “reluctantly” accepted her resignation on Monday, according to KMZA.

Nemaha County commissioners are considering options for a new health officer, KMZA says.

According to Kansas state statute, county health officers are appointed by county commissions.

KMZA reports that county health officers can be a registered nurse, with supervision from a Kansas doctor.

