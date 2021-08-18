Missouri edges out Kansas for state with worst early education system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas may have been named the sixth-worst state for early education, but a recent report shows that Missouri’s early education system is worse.

WalletHub.com says with pre-school enrollment dropping as much as 17% during the COVID-19 and schools headed back to class, it released its report on 2021′s States with the Best and Worst Early Education Systems. It said to find which systems were the best in the country, it looked at the share of school districts that offer pre-K programs, a number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

According to the report, Kansas ranked as the state with the sixth-worst early education system. It shows the Sunflower State was ranked 18th for access, 50th for quality and 41st for resources and economic support, which account for its overall rank of 45.

However, neighboring state Missouri was ranked as the state with the third-worst early education system. Missouri was ranked 39th for access, 49th for quality and 45th for resources and economic support, which account for its overall rank of 49.

Nebraska ranked as the state with the second-best early education system. Nebraska was ranked 5th for access, 2nd for quality and 20th for resources and economic support, which account for its overall rank of 2. Arkansas was ranked as the state with the best early education system. Arkansas was ranked 4th for access, 1st for quality and 20th for resources and economic support.

