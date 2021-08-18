Advertisement

Lawrence man behind bars after stabbing dog, killing owner in Dillon’s parking lot

Robert Davis
Robert Davis(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Robert Earl Davis, 54, of Lawrence, was arrested after he severely injured a dog and killed the dog’s owner in a Dillon’s parking lot.

The Lawrence Police Department says officers responded to the Dillons at 1015 W. 23rd St. around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning with reports of a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male suspect, later identified as Davis, holding a knife and eventually persuaded him to drop the weapon. A male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also said the victim’s dog was hurt in the incident. LKPD Animal Control officers took the dog to the Lawrence Humane Societ where he was stabilized and taken to a local animal hospital. The dog is expected to survive.

Davis was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail for second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

