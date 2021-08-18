Advertisement

Lance Leipold installs new culture aimed at making new KU

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Brick by brick.

“Really happy with where their attitude and effort levels have been.” Lance Leipold, Kansas head football coach, said.

The Lance Leipold regime has been installing a new identity.

“These young men want to be successful and they’re willing to adapt to a new style.” Leipold said.

A new culture.

“Culture’s how you go about it each and every day,” Leipold said. “What’s expected of you. How you go about your business. We are not going to compromise our expectations of this program.”

For the players, that new culture means more accountability.

“This new culture is more so making sure that we’re all together.” Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback, said.

“All I can say is that we trust him,” Kyron Johnson, Kansas defensive end, said. “That’s what I can say. We trust him. And so with that, I know that he’ll take us somewhere that we haven’t been in a while.”

“At the end of the day, the wins and the losses are on all of us,” Daniels said. “It’s not on offense won, defense won or special teams won. It’s really more about keeping us all together.”

“I would just piggy back off what all those guys have said with the structure,” Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas safety, said. “Just cleaning the locker room. Just making sure you take care of what you have and just be thankful. Like, just small things that add up.”

“Right, wrong or indifferent, we’re doing a lot more and asking them to be a lot more detailed in that than they ever have been before.” Leipold said.

The hope is that this brings a new KU.

“We want to leave a lasting impact.” Miles Kendrick, Kansas quarterback, said.

“It is going to be different. I think so,” Kwamie Lassiter, Kansas wide receiver, said. “That’s what I was saying from day one it showed that things are going to change around here and that brings up the culture really.”

“Why wouldn’t you want to take that challenge?” Kendrick said. “And having a great opportunity like that to make this thing special and to give the fans what they deserve. To give the student body what they deserve and also to give the University of Kansas what it deserves.”

