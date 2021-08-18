Advertisement

Lady golfers present $1,000 check to Capper Foundation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A generous group of golfers surprised the Capper Foundation with a $1,000 donation.

The Western Hills Ladies 9-Hole League presented Capper Foundation with the check this evening.

The ladies host a two-lady golf tournament every summer at the Western Hills Great Life, each time selecting a different local non-profit to donate a portion of the proceeds to. This year, they gave Capper Foundation the call.

“They do so much for our community,” League President Ann Kirmse said. “The children, the teens and adults that are disabled and special needs - they really help them out, plus the parents.”

“That’s pretty meaningful to take the time out and decide they want to actually donate to Capper, which we think is wonderful, because people are hearing about us in the community which is a great thing,” Capper Foundation’s Jarrod Guth said. “People know what west and for and what we do.”

44 ladies competed in this year’s tournament.

