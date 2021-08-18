Advertisement

KDOT, authorities introduce Labor Day driving enforcement campaign

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities want to keep the roads safe as Labor Day approaches.

The Department of Transportation hosted a news conference in front of the statehouse Wednesday to introduce this year’s Labor Day enforcement campaign: “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive high, Get a DUI.” Law enforcement around the state will be heightening efforts to monitor and prevent impaired driving.

With over a thousand deaths in Kansas attributed to impaired driving over the last decade, Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Herman Jones warns high or intoxicated drivers to just stay home.

“This year the campaign reinforces that there is no excuse, no excuse,” Col. Jones said. “Therefore, a good excuse is not driving impaired.”

The campaign starts August 20, and runs to September 6.

