Kansas City welcomes seasoned FBI agent as special agent in charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Field Office has welcomed a seasoned FBI agent as its new special agent in charge.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Director Christopher Wray has named Charles A. Dayoub as the special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office. Dayoub previously served as a section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

According to the FBI, Dayoub joined the bureau as a special agent in 2005. He was first assigned in El Paso, Tex., where he investigated counterterrorism as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He was also a member of the El Paso SWAT Team. In 2008, it said he transferred to the JTTF in the Washington Field Office.

In 2011, the FBI said Dayoub was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters and oversaw international terrorism matters that originated in the Horn of Africa. He was again promoted in 2013 to the supervisory special agent of a JTTF squad in the Philadelphia Field Office.

According to the FBI, Dayoub was chosen in 2015 as the head of the Newton Square Resident Agency of the Philadelphia Field Office. As the supervisory senior resident agent, Dayoub supervised multiple programs, including white-collar crime, violent crime, crimes against children, health care fraud and gangs and criminal enterprise investigations.

In 2017, the FBI said Dayoub transferred back to the Counterterrorism Division as the assistant section chief of the international terrorism operations section that handled extraterritorial terrorism investigations and operations in the Middle East and Europe and includes the FBI’s Fly Team.

According to the Bureau, Dayoub was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Cyber Branch at the Washington Field Office in 2019. He was responsible for cyber national security and criminal computer intrusion investigations and operations. He also handled the Cyber Task Force and the Computer Analysis Response Team.

In 2020, the FBI said Dayoub was again promoted to section chief of the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters.

Before he joined the FBI, the Bureau said Dayoub was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and practiced law in Dallas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

