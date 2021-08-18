Advertisement

Kansas City police pay $200,000 settlement to demonstrator

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who suffered a compound fracture to his leg when he was hit by a tear gas canister during racial injustice protests last summer has received a $200,000 settlement from the Kansas City police department.

The man did not sue the department and did not want his name publicized, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

He said he was about 10 feet from police during demonstrations on the Country Club Plaza on May 30, 2020, when a tear gas canister hit his leg. He said he was hospitalized for several days.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the department would not comment on the settlement because there is ongoing litigation in the case.

More than 150 people were arrested during the 2020 protests that were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The police response sparked more protests and calls for the resignation of Police Chief Rick Smith. Civil rights groups in July asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the police department.

