Advertisement

Kansas City Mayor to proudly accept Afghanistan refugees

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City will open its doors to refugees from Afghanistan according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says in a Twitter post that he will proudly accept refugees from Afghanistan. He said these men and women served bravely by the U.S. military’s side for over the past generation.

The Mayor said Kansas City has plenty of space for those that were not able to serve as well, but those who seek the freedom to learn, vote, work and have equal rights that this country offers.

Military troops were deployed to Afghanistan after the government collapsed and the Taliban took control over Kabul. President Joe Biden said on Monday that troops would help evacuate the country as airports fell into chaos with refugees attempting to flee the rule of the Taliban.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
Joshua Jones, 32, sits outside a home in Ogden surrounded by two armed members of the Riley Co....
Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden
FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact...
Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate
Harley Maley (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. deputies make drug arrest
A 79-year-old Tennessee woman was seriously injured when the box truck she was driving crashed...
Tennessee woman seriously injured in truck crash at South Topeka turnpike toll plaza

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Michael McGuire
Osage City man behind bars after allegedly caught trafficking contraband into correctional facility
Emporia Police launch new YouTube channel
Emporia Police launch new YouTube channel
Fire causes estimated $50,000 damage to Topeka Pizza