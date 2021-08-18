Kansas City Mayor to proudly accept Afghanistan refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City will open its doors to refugees from Afghanistan according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says in a Twitter post that he will proudly accept refugees from Afghanistan. He said these men and women served bravely by the U.S. military’s side for over the past generation.

Kansas City would proudly accept refugees from Afghanistan who have served bravely by our side over the past generation. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 16, 2021

The Mayor said Kansas City has plenty of space for those that were not able to serve as well, but those who seek the freedom to learn, vote, work and have equal rights that this country offers.

And, we have space for many who have not been able to serve, but who seek freedom to learn, vote, work, and have the equal rights our country offers for women and men. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 16, 2021

Military troops were deployed to Afghanistan after the government collapsed and the Taliban took control over Kabul. President Joe Biden said on Monday that troops would help evacuate the country as airports fell into chaos with refugees attempting to flee the rule of the Taliban.

