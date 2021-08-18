Kansans learn how to prepare Certified Sites for shovel-ready development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been given the opportunity to learn how to prepare Certified Sites for shovel-ready development through virtual courses.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says a series of training sessions for Kansas Certified Sites will be held throughout the end of August. He said the virtual training will provide Kansans an opportunity to learn more about how to get a site shovel-ready for certified development.

“The Certified Sites program is a major game-changer in the race to attract new businesses and bring more jobs and more dollars to Kansas,” Lt. Governor/Secretary Toland said. “Spreading the word and helping more site owners get certified will show developers the incredible amount of shovel-ready space Kansas has to offer. Join us and learn how to get your site certified.”

Attendees will be invited to ask questions about specific applications and a step-by-step guide to complete the certification process will also be provided.

According to Lt. Gov. Toland, all training sessions will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and registration for each date can be completed at the following links:

Toland said registration for each class closes five days before the event.

“This program exists to help site owners get developments started quickly,” Certified Sites Program Manager Jonathan Clayton said. “These training sessions have been designed to make the process as easy as possible. We want to get your site developed now – and we’ve got the tools you need to get it done.”

For more information about Certified Sites, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.