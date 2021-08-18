Advertisement

GTP celebrates leadership graduates

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated the next wave of community leaders.

The 2021 class from the organization’s Leadership Greater Topeka program have graduated.

The program helps participants grow their communication and leadership skills. GTP leaders hope they can put what they learned into practice.

“When they leave this door, hopefully some will go into elected office, some will join boards, maybe some will invest their time in an area that needs help,” Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield said. “They’re going to go out and lead this community.”

This year’s class had 36 members.

