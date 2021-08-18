Advertisement

Former ESU professor has first appearance in rape case

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former associate professor at Emporia State University who has been charged with rape had his first appearance Tuesday in Lyon County District Court in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

Brice Obermeyer, 46, of Emporia, made his first appearance Tuesday in Lyon County District Court, KVOE says.

Obermeyer was charged in late July with rape; aggravated sexual battery; aggravated burglary; lewd and lascivious conduct; and other counts after an approximate two-week investigation by the Emporia Police Department.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

However, KVOE reports that defense attorney Sal Intagliata is considering requesting a delay to become more familiar with the case.

KVOE says the crimes are alleged to have occurred July 6 and 7 in Emporia and the victim was a person in their early 50s.

The affidavit in the case is currently sealed.

Obermeyer was an ESU employee from August 2004 to May 2019 and was an associate professor in the university’s sociology department.

