Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017 murder

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five suspects from Emporia and Tulsa have been arrested for the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila, who was left to die inside a burning vehicle.

The Kansa Bureau of Investigation says the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and State Fire Marshal made five arrests for the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in September of 2017.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021, KBI said the arrests were made at various locations in Emporia and Tulsa, Okla.

Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, was arrested around 4 a.m. and booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa Co.

Jordy Cornejo-Compoverde, 21, of Emporia, was arrested around 5:45 a.m., Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia was arrested around 8:30 a.m., Alan Alanis, 19, of Emporia, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. and Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, was arrested around 10:50 a.m. All four were booked into the Lyon Co. Jail.

According to the KBI, all five suspects were arrested for murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The KBI said formal charges are pending and their case will be prosecuted by the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office.

KBI, Lyon Co. sheriff ask for help in death of teen found in burning car

