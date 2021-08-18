Advertisement

Fire at Topeka Pizza causes estimated $50,000 in damage

An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to Topeka Pizza at 1630 S.W. Arvonia Place.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a west Topeka pizza eatery,.

Topeka Fire Department officials said crews responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to Topeka Pizza, 1630 S.W. Arvonia Place, on a report of a structure fire.

First-arriving crews reported smoke was coming out of a roof vent.

Firefighters then entered the building and found heavy smoke throughout the business, but no active fire.

After further investigation, it was determined that a water line had aburst, extinguishing the fire which started in a utility room.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

A preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not was electrical in nature.

Of the $50,000 loss, $40,000 was to the building and $10,000 to its contents.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

