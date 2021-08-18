Advertisement

Emporia Police launch new YouTube channel

New videos on school zones, crosswalk safety, and bus safety
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department has launched a new YouTube channel aimed at reaching the community with important information.

They’ve debuted three new videos on school zones, crosswalk safety and bus safety. Some older videos are also available.

Just visit YouTube, search for “Emporia Police Department” and subscribe to follow. Or, simply click HERE.

