Emporia to gain 250 new jobs with Communications Solutions expansion

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Communications Solutions, LLC, will expand its operations to Emporia and create 250 new jobs in the area.

“Our partnership with CSLCC, which will create 250 new jobs in Emporia, is a testament to our state’s talented workforce and strong economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Congratulations to CSLLC and Emporia on this exciting announcement. We’ll continue prioritizing pro-growth policies to recruit new businesses and families to our state.”

According to Gov. Kelly, CSLLC provides premier Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer Call Center services. She said the company will purchase a facility to create a new call center to handle growing demand. Hiring for the new location is already underway.

“Kansas has earned a reputation as a go-to location for major business investments,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “CSLLC needed a location with a ready workforce prepared to handle hundreds of new jobs quickly, and rightly chose Kansas. Clearly, the word is out about our new way of doing business, and more companies are responding.”

Gov. Kelly said Emporia was chosen due to an agreement with Evergy that will provide electricity to Communications Solutions.

“We welcome CSLLC to Emporia with their acquisition of the Fusion (Birch) office building at 1301 Chestnut Street, which met and exceeded their location criteria,” Kent Heermann, President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, said. “CSLLC will be creating call center jobs in our region.”

“We’re looking forward to the tremendous potential the community of Emporia brings to our 25-year history of providing outstanding service to our clients and bringing a family and community-oriented environment to our employees,” Tony Ridenour, Executive Vice President of CSLLC, said. “With the potential of over 200 positions, Emporia will be a key part of our organization as we continue to respond to an overwhelming request from our clients to grow due to the proven history we bring of quality performance.”

