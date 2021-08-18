Devil Brigade assumes control of headquarters in Poland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Devil Brigade is eager to resume the Regionally Aligned Forces mission after it assumed power at its headquarters in Poland.

The U.S. Army says the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, “Devil Brigade,” 1st Infantry Division has officially assumed command in Żagań, Poland. It said the transfer of power with the 1st Cavalry Division was made official on Aug. 13 with a transfer of authority ceremony.

According to the Army, the team is eager to assume the Regionally Aligned Forces mission. The mission represents the spear and rally point from which Devil Brigade headquarters will carry out its orders in Europe.

“As a Soldier, there are two units closest to my heart in the Army,” said Col. Jon Meredith, commander of 1ABCT, 1CD. “The 1st Cavalry Division is the Army Strong knockout right hook. The 1st Infantry Division is its soul, and the heart of the Big Red One is the Devil Brigade.

The Army said the transfer of authority ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Matthew Van Wagenen, V Corps deputy commander, and was the last step of the transition between the divisions.

“We’re excited to have you here,” Van Wagenen said. “We look forward to working with you both in V Corps, but most importantly, for all the allies over here, is that we march forward over the next nine months.”

The Army noted that the Devil Brigade had honorable campaign participation in World War I: Lorraine, Picardy, Mondidier-Noyon, St. Mihiel, Aisne-Marne, and Meuse-Argonne; the Republic of Vietnam; Southwest Asia-Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operations Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operations Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

“These Soldiers are fired up to live and train in Europe, alongside you, our allies and our partners,” said Col. Brian McCarthy, commander of 1ABCT, 1ID. “We’re going to master our warfighting skills and demonstrate to the world that we are lethal, ready, resilient and committed and that Europe has no greater friend than the United States of America.”

In January of 2019, the Army said the Devil Brigade deployed to Europe for nine months. The team is now operational back in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve, a set of bilateral, joint and multinational training exercises meant to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between allies and partner militaries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.