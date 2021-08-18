Area school districts combat bus driver shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the school year takes off, districts nationwide are spinning their wheels over a shortage of bus drivers.

Area school districts say it’s a challenge to pick students up and get them back home on time with the shortage of bus drivers.

A few school districts are even encouraging parents to take their children to school, if possible.

Whether it’s the rural districts, or those closer to big cities.

“We struggle simply because we’re a small district, and we’re away from manhattan or the bigger cities, which makes it a little more challenging,” USD 384 Blue Valley Randolph Superintendent, John Cox explained.

“Right now we are down about 15 bus drivers,” Martin Weishaar with Auburn-Washburn USD 437 agreed.

School districts hope they can steer more bus drivers to their ranks.

USD 437 and USD 384 are among those starting the year with a shortage. Both districts say it means students have a longer ride.

“Right now we are doubling up on buses which is making our routes extremely long and we’re having to hold students at schools,” USD 437 Route Planner, Anna Cooper said. “It’s not a good idea, ideal situation for anybody.”

“From last year to this year, we’re up students,” Cox said. “We have an increase population of students and so thats making it a little bit more challenging to make sure our routes get done in a timely manner, so we have three that are about an hour long from start to finish.”

While they work on hiring, both districts are asking parents to bring their children to school themselves, if possible.

“As a school district, we’re not trying to inconvenience anyone and know that it’s not a problem unique to us, but we’re trying to manage and ask for community assistance while we look for drivers as we fill our routes,” Cox said.

“We understand that for many families that is the only way that they could get their kids to school so we certainly want them to take advantage of that,” Weishaar explained. “We just asked it that people be patient especially here at the beginning of the year where there are always a few little bumps we have to get through as we get routes figured out.”

Anna Cooper who’s been a driving a school bus for 13 years says it’s a rewarding experience.

“You get to be the most influential person in a students life at the beginning and at the end of the day. they really do become your kids so you grow with them,” Cooper said.

“We try to keep you on the same bus with the same students every year, so they become you’re kids. You get to see them from the time they go to kindergarten till the time they graduate high school and sometimes they even come back and visit,” Cooper added.

Shawnee Heights School District told me they, too, are looking to hire. the district do add that this was a challenge even before the pandemic.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver, click the links below.

https://shawneeheights.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=21

usd437.net/careers

USD 437 says parents can monitor bus routes by using the “Ride 360 app.”

