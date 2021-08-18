Area doctors warn parents of early spike in RSV, say it could be deadly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With RSV spiking earlier in the year than normal in states as close as Texas, doctors at Topeka ER & Hospital have warned Shawnee Co. parents of the dangers.

Doctors at the Topeka ER & Hospital say they urge Shawnee Co. parents to monitor their infants and young children for signs and symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as cases have spiked in several states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rise in cases has been seen much earlier than the usual increase seen in late fall and winter, then into early spring.

Dr. Chad Gustin, emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital said infants and young children are especially vulnerable to RSV. He also said that older adults, especially those that are immunocompromised or have heart or lung disease, are also at risk.

“In older kids and adults, RSV has similar symptoms to a mild cold, including a runny nose or congestion, fever, sore throat, and sneezing,” Gustin says. “But infants with RSV can display a lack of appetite, excessive tiredness or lethargy, shallow or rapid breathing, and severe coughing.”

Dr. Gustin said RSV could progress into pneumonia and bronchiolitis, which can be life-threatening. Similar severe symptoms can be seen in older adults with RSV, including severe cough, wheezing difficulty or rapid breathing and a high fever. While the recent surge has been in Texas, he said RSV can easily spread north through Oklahoma and into Kansas.

“As we’ve seen with COVID, viruses can spread rapidly from one area to another even when we take precautions such as mask-wearing and staying socially distanced,” Gustin says.

The CDC said RSV can be transmitted through the air and can survive on hard surfaces like counters, doorknobs and hands for several hours.

“Some of the easiest ways to stop the spread of RSV is to wash your hands regularly, cover your coughs and sneezes, and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick or has cold symptoms,” Gustin said.

Additionally, Dr. Gustin advised parents to regularly clean children’s toys, wipe down countertops and other surfaces children are likely to touch and limit infants’ and young children’s exposure to those that may be sick.

