After nearly two decades 12th Judicial District magistrate judge plans reitrement

12th Judicial District Magistrate Judge Brian Grace will retire on Oct. 1, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two decades, the 12th Judicial District’s magistrate judge will retire.

Kansas Courts says after 18 years District Magistrate Judge Brian Grace will retire from the 12th Judicial District on Oct. 1. Grace was appointed as a district magistrate judge in 2003. The 12th Judicial District is made up of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties.

“I appreciate having had the opportunity to serve the people of Kansas in this capacity,” Grace said. “Through their tax dollars, Kansans foot the bill for our court system. They are entitled to courts that handle cases fairly, promptly and courteously. I have endeavored to carry out this principle during my time on the bench.”

Grace said one of the things he will most about the job is his coworkers.

“The heart of the judicial branch is the fine people who make it work,” Grace said. “It has been an honor to be counted among them.”

According to the Court, Grace graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas School of Law. Before he was named a judge in 2003, he served as the Republic Co. Attorney for six years.

