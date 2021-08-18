Advertisement

Abilene man’s body pulled from river; death ruled accidental

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) - The body of an Abilene man who fell into the Smoky Hill River just east of Salina has been recovered, and authorities have ruled his death accidental.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday when a witness reported seeing a man peering over, then tumbling over, the rail of a bridge spanning the river.

A search for the man was called off Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning when the body was found about a quarter-mile downstream from the bridge.

Authorities identified the victim as 78-year-old Troy Leatherman.

