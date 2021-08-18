Advertisement

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in early Wednesday morning crash in Abilene

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Abilene Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, four people were in a Nissan Altima that was speeding down Brady Street at 2 a.m. They lost control of the car in the 1300 block and left the roadway and rolled twice, landing on Hillside Street and private property.

All four occupants of the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts, according to KHP.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
Joshua Jones, 32, sits outside a home in Ogden surrounded by two armed members of the Riley Co....
Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden
FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact...
Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate
Harley Maley (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. deputies make drug arrest
An armyworm in a farm
Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work