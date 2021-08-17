Wichita man convicted of beating friend to death with hands

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man will be sentenced in November after being convicted earlier this month of beating a friend to death with his bare hands.

Steven M. Speakman, 37, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Haley A. Collins, of Bel Aire.

Court affidavits say Speakman and Collins, who were friends and former roommates, got into an argument that turned physical in a Dillons parking lot. The affidavit said Collins had refused to give Speakman a ride home, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Dillons employees who witnessed the fight reported seeing Collins push Speakman to the ground and then Speakman punch Collins on the face. After Collins fell, Speakman jumped on top of him and punched him several times, according to the affidavit.

Speakman told authorities he “blacked out” and attacked Collins in self-defense, the affidavit says.

Collins was hospitalized and died on on Sept. 5, 2019. An autopsy ruled he died from blunt force injuries of the head.

Prosecutors tried Speakman for second-degree murder but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge on Aug. 6. He sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

