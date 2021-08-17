Advertisement

Wichita man convicted of beating friend to death with hands

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man will be sentenced in November after being convicted earlier this month of beating a friend to death with his bare hands.

Steven M. Speakman, 37, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Haley A. Collins, of Bel Aire.

Court affidavits say Speakman and Collins, who were friends and former roommates, got into an argument that turned physical in a Dillons parking lot. The affidavit said Collins had refused to give Speakman a ride home, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Dillons employees who witnessed the fight reported seeing Collins push Speakman to the ground and then Speakman punch Collins on the face. After Collins fell, Speakman jumped on top of him and punched him several times, according to the affidavit.

Speakman told authorities he “blacked out” and attacked Collins in self-defense, the affidavit says.

Collins was hospitalized and died on on Sept. 5, 2019. An autopsy ruled he died from blunt force injuries of the head.

Prosecutors tried Speakman for second-degree murder but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge on Aug. 6. He sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP responds to a rollover accident at I-70 and Carslon Road
Driver suffers minor injuries in I-70 pickup rollover
A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Friday morning in...
Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha
Tanner Daugherty, 19, of Topeka, was arrested late Monday morning after a full-scale manhunt in...
Alleged sex offender captured during Jackson Co. manhunt
Josh Schwindt, a Morton Co./Rolla firefighter, died Aug. 15, 2021 after being shocked by downed...
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas

Latest News

Topeka to welcome new professional men's basketball team
Topeka to welcome new professional men's basketball team
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic trainer is sentenced for sexual exploitation
Rep. LaTurner's Job Fair in the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Rep. Jake LaTurner’s job fair filled with 50 businesses and 3,000 job openings