Two Olathe men found guilty of bank robbery

Wells Fargo bank.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Olathe now face prison time for armed bank robberies in 2018 and 2019.

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says two men from Olathe face prison sentences after they took part in a pair of armed robberies. A federal jury convicted Michael Shiferaw, 22, of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery. He said Kenya Breakfield, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery.

According to court documents, Shiferaw and Breakfield went to a Wells Fargo in Leawood wearing face masks and carrying handguns in 2018. Shiferaw shot into the ceiling upon their entrance and pointed a gun at tellers to force them to fill a duffel bag with money. Both men fired another round in the ceiling before they yelled “happy holidays” and ran.

In March of 2019, Slinkard said the men robbed the Commerce Bank in Roeland Park, but this time, Breakfield remained in the vehicle as a getaway driver and Shiferaw entered the bank alone. Shiferaw fired four rounds during this robbery, including one aimed at a customer that tried to enter the bank.

Both men were arrested just after the second robbery and law enforcement recovered the firearms used in both crimes. Slinkard said prosecutors agreed to drop charges against Breakfield in connection with the Commerce robbery in exchange for a guilty plea in the Wells Fargo robbery. Shiferaw chose to go to trial.

According to Slinkard, a bank robbery conviction carries a maximum of 25 years in prison for each count. A conviction of discharging a firearm during a robbery carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, to be consecutively served with any other sentence.

Slinkard thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Olathe Police Department, Leawood Police Department, Roeland Park Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for their investigation on the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for her prosecution.

