Tuesday forecast: Another seasonal day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather today looks to be similar to yesterday, perhaps a couple degrees warmer. Also similar to yesterday is the chance for pop up showers/storms in the heat of the day this afternoon. This will only affect a couple counties in the WIBW viewing area so most spots will remain dry.

While isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out through Thursday, the higher chance for more widespread rain will occur in the Thursday night through the Friday night time period. Some chances for storms continue this weekend into early next week and we’ll continue to fine-tune the details daily on what to expect so keep checking back for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph. Any showers/storms that do develop will mainly occur east of HWY 75, similar to yesterday.

Tonight: Any storms that do develop this afternoon will dissipate shortly after sunset leading to mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90°. Winds S 5-15 mph. Again we’ll keep an eye on the chance for afternoon storms, however latest models have the higher chance just east of the viewing area closer to the Missouri border.

The chance for showers/storms increase through the day Thursday with the chance continuing through Friday night as highs will cool back down in the mid-upper 80s.

There is some uncertainty on just how hot it will be beginning on Friday as one model is running warmer than the other. The 8 day does reflect the cooler bias so be mindful it is possible highs may be warmer especially this weekend than what’s indicated.

Taking Action:

Low chance for pop up showers/storms this afternoon mainly east of HWY 75 with lightning the only hazard. Stay weather aware by keeping an eye on the sky and radar.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on storm chances, isolated in nature Wednesday and Thursday with a better chance on Friday. The chance Friday is still not to the point you need to cancel any outdoor activities you might be planning but certainly start thinking about a Plan B just in case you need to alter plans as we get closer to the end of the week.



