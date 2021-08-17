Topeka Zoo loses Dakota the Mountain Lion to gastrointestinal perforation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A week after Cora the Elephant’s health condition gave the Topeka Zoo a scare, it lost Dakota the Mountain Lion to a perforation in his gastrointestinal tract.

The Topeka Zoo says it is devastated at the loss of its male mountain lion, Dakota. It said his health had been declining recently and he had stopped eating.

On Monday, Aug. 16, the Zoo said Dakota was taken to an area hospital where a CT scan showed air in his abdomen. This led the team to find a perforation in his gastrointestinal tract. Several factors that include overall health condition, age, and post-op care challenges forced the team to make the tough decision to euthanize him.

According to the Zoo, Dakota came to Topeka in 2009 when Kansas Carnivores opened. It said he shared a habitat with a female mountain lion, Cassy. Both mountain lions had been orphaned in wild and spent a few years at the Denver Zoo before they found their home in Topeka.

At almost 14-year- old, the Zoo said Dakota lived a full life, as male mountain lions usually live to be about 13.6-years-old.

“He was the best painter in the zoo. He was such a good artist,” said Shanna Simpson, animal curator. “He loved fish, loved to play with balls, and loved his Keepers.”

Dakota’s passing comes a week after Cora the Elephant faced her own health issues. The Zoo said after a few days of suffering from symptoms related to her age, Cora’s condition has become normal. She is back to her regular behaviors, though the Zoo continues to monitor her well-being.

“Working with older animals is difficult. We have built strong relationships with them, and they have entered a time in their lives where they require more time and specialized care. Maintaining the strength of these relationships is important so that we can maintain the best care for them and can pick up on small changes. It also means that it is much harder on us when their time comes,” Wrylie Guffey, Animal Curator and Elephant Manager says. “Every day we have with them is treasured.

