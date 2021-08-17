Advertisement

Topeka to welcome new professional men’s basketball team

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will welcome a new professional men’s basketball team in the spring of 2022.

Alpha Sports Group announced Tuesday that the team will play in The Basketball League (TBL).

The TBL has more than 35 teams in states like Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, and Louisiana.

Team President, Shawn Smith said, “We are extremely excited to be able to bring a professional basketball team back to Topeka, a professional team hasn’t been here since the Topeka Sizzlers days.”

Smith said the team does not yet have a name, but they are seeking feedback from the community of Topeka and the surrounding areas to help them find one. He said the winner will get two season tickets and team merchandise.

You can submit name ideas to alphasportsgroup@icloud.com.

For those interested in trying out for the team, there is a $125 pre-registration cost and $175 on the day of.

Tryouts will be held in the following areas:

September 25 - TBA

October 23 - Kansas City, Missouri

November 20 - Topeka, Kansas

December 18 - Salina, Kansas

To register for one of these events email your height, weight, position, hometown, high school, college, and pro experience to alphasportsgroup@icloud.com.

