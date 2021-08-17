Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19. His office says the Republican is vaccinated and has no symptoms.(Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive tests comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

