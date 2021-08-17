Advertisement

Tennessee woman seriously injured in truck crash at South Topeka turnpike toll plaza

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured when the truck she was driving crashed Monday evening as it was exiting Interstate 470 along the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:36 p.m. Monday on the exit ramp leading from westbound Interstate 470 to the turnpike’s South Topeka toll plaza.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 International box truck that had been traveling west on I-470 was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and overturned.

The driver, Thelma Blair, 79, of Jackson, Tenn., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Blair, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

