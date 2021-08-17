Advertisement

Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden

Joshua Jones captured in Ogden.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through Geary and Riley counties is in custody.

According to Riley Co. Police, Joshua Jones, 32, was found inside a home in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, officials closed down a stretch of 10th St. in Ogden and told 13 NEWS it was related to the overnight manhunt.

Monday night, RCPD said they were looking for Jones in connection to a chase that started in Geary Co. involving a stolen vehicle out of Riley Co.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jones is wanted for possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, and aggravated kidnapping.

