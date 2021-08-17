Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect wanted for leading police on a chase through Geary and Riley counties is in custody.

According to Riley Co. Police, Joshua Jones, 32, was found inside a home in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, officials closed down a stretch of 10th St. in Ogden and told 13 NEWS it was related to the overnight manhunt.

Monday night, RCPD said they were looking for Jones in connection to a chase that started in Geary Co. involving a stolen vehicle out of Riley Co.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jones is wanted for possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, and aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.