Shawnee Co. one of 14 Kansas counties with population increase in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is one of 14 Kansas counties that saw a population increase in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The data shows the county’s population grew to a historic high of 178,909, an increase of 1,000 people in ten years.

“We are excited to see our county continue to grow sustainably,” Greater Topeka Partnership CEO, Matt Pivarnik continued saying, “Initial forecasts were indicating our county could see a population loss. The fact that we grew to a new historically high population, and that our community is more prosperous than we were ten years ago, is an important metric that shows that word is getting out. Topeka and Shawnee County is an incredible place to live and build a better life for yourself.”

The data also shows the county has become more diverse over the past ten years. Shawnee County saw the largest gains in the Hispanic/Latino population with a 23.6% growth. The Asian population grew by 20.9%, Pacific Islander by 42.9%, and the bi-racial group by 157.2%.

Other strides the county has made were seen in the decline of poverty and increase of household incomes.

Poverty saw a 44% decrease and average household income increased by 33%.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said, “I am proud to see our community make such strong advances. As a city and county, we have worked tirelessly over these past ten years to build a healthier and more vibrant place to live. We are seeing those results pay dividends today. Shawnee County is bigger, more diverse, and more successful than ever. I am excited to see what we can accomplish over the next ten years.”

