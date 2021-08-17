Second round of Child Tax Credit brings relief to Kansas families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas families are starting to see a bit of relief with the second installment of the Child Tax Credit according to Kansas’s only Democratic Representative.

Kansas Representative Sharice Davids says as the second monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit starts to hit families’ bank accounts, new data shows Kansas families are being greatly impacted. She said she is the only member of the Kansas delegation who voted for the tax cut, which was expanded and improved through the American Rescue Plan to put more money back in the pockets of families.

Rep. Davids, a member of the Joint Economic Committee, said she helped analyze the second round of payments and found that in August a total of $147,248,000 was put back in the pockets of Kansans. She said eligible households received an average of $459 to make ends meet. The extra money generated a $184,060,000 impact on the local economy.

Additionally, Rep. Davids said the latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey found that after the first payment reached families, the rate of children that reported they often did not have enough to eat decreased by 24%. She said the share of kids that reported it was difficult to pay for their needs dropped by almost 8%.

Davids said increasing family incomes has positive outcomes for children including higher test scores, higher graduation rates, improved health outcomes, lower incarceration rates and higher future earnings. She said it also benefits the economy by putting money back in families’ pockets generates additional economic activity in the community as they spend it on goods and services. She said the Joint Economic Committee estimated the Child Tax Credit will generate $19.3 billion in spending in local economies each month.

“We’re seeing immediate positive results as the American Rescue Plan puts an average of $459 back in the pockets of eligible Kansas families with children: fewer kids are going hungry, more folks can afford necessities, and our overall economy is benefitting,” said Davids. “The Child Tax Credit is a middle-class tax cut for tens of thousands of families in the Third District and across the state.”

According to Davids, the IRS launched three online tools to help families manage and monitor their monthly payments from the Credit:

The Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant helps families determine whether they qualify for Child Tax Credit payments.

The Update Portal helps families monitor and manage Child Tax Credit payments. The portal is a secure tool available to any eligible family and will be where filers can let the IRS know of any changes in their income, address, or family status.

The Non-filer Sign-up Tool helps families not normally required to file an income tax return to quickly register for the Child Tax Credit.

Davids said the American Rescue Plan expanded the CTC to up to $3,600 per child for ages 0 - 5 and $3,000 per child for ages 6 - 17. Additionally, she said it authorized advance monthly payments for eligible families as opposed to a lump sum payment. Beginning the week of Aug. 16 and running through December, she said qualifying families can get up to $300 per month per child ages 0 - 5 and $250 a month per child ages 6 - 17.

According to Davids, families will qualify for full credit if they make below $75,000 per year for single filers, $112,000 for heads of household filers or $150,000 for joint filers. To be eligible, she said children must:

Have a Social Security number,

Live with the filer for at least half of the year,

Be under age 18 as of December 31, 2021, and

Be claimed on the filer’s tax return.

Davids said children are eligible if they are biological, adopted, step-children, half-siblings, foster children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews or certain other relatives.

For more information about the Child Tax Credit in Kansas, click HERE.

For more information about how the CTC has affected Kansas families, click HERE.

