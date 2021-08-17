Rep. Jake LaTurner’s job fair filled with 50 businesses and 3,000 job openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of businesses set up shop at the Stormont Vail Events Center to give Kansans new employment opportunities.

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R) and his team gave 50 local businesses the chance to recruit new talent in the Agriculture Hall at the Events Center. Businesses included CoreFirst Bank, Topeka Public Schools, Reser’s Fine Foods, Goodyear, Shawnee Co. Sherriff’s, Kansas Troopers, Mars and many more.

They presented their 3,000 or so job openings for attendees.

“There’s nothing like getting a job and being gainfully employed. It’s good for the economy, obviously, but it’s good for the soul to work and we know that Kansans are the hardest working in the country,” said LaTurner.

Stormont Vail Hospital Recruiter Jana Wingert said they are looking to fill 500 open positions -- most of which are registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Along with patient care technicians and medical assistant positions.

“Those are the big number of openings that we have but we have positions open across the hospital,” she said. “I’ve talked to people today that are looking for clerical, they’re looking for transportation, and they’re looking for a lot of positions that are in a number of different areas.”

Topeka’s Chick-Fil-A Owner and Operator Justin Lamison believes there are opportunities for everyone if they chase it.

He is showing working in the fast-food industry is also a valid way to start, or re-start, your professional career.

“I started as an hourly employee with Chick-Fil-A I think about 12 years ago. I’ve done everything there is to do in the business, worked my way up and eventually that gave me a chance to have my own franchise,” he said. “It’s a great company and that’s the kind of opportunity that we offer.”

After speaking with Kansans, LaTurner said the additional unemployment benefits from the federal government hurt their business. He believes they are continuing to look for ways to help Kansans find work.

“You are having people who are having to reduce their services, reduce their hours because the federal government is competing with the private sector,” said LaTurner. “That’s not what we want to see. This is what you want to see. People coming out, face-to-face, meeting employers and having the opportunity to get a job.”

LaTurner said they hope to hold another job fair like this in the future.

