RCPD searching for suspect in Geary Co. pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for a suspect in a Geary Co. pursuit.

RCPD says they want to speak to Joshua Jones, 32, about a chase starting in Geary Co. that involved a stolen vehicle out of Riley Co. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says they pursued the stolen vehicle until Jones crashed on I-70 near mile marker 291 and ran away on foot. Authorities searched the surrounding area until 9:20 p.m. before calling it off.

RCPD says Jones was last seen in Ogden, wearing khaki shorts with suspenders and no shirt. Geary Co. officials describe Jones as a white male standing 5′9″ and weighing about 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call RCPD at 785-537-2112, or the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

