RCPD closes 10th St. in Ogden as they continue Geary Co. manhunt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have closed an area of 10th St. in Ogden as a manhunt continues after a joint county chase on Monday night.

Riley County Police have asked the public to avoid the area of the 300 block of 10th St. in Ogden as there will be an increased police presence. It said officers will use PA systems and sirens.

RCPD told 13 NEWS that the incident is related to Monday’s manhunt that ended near Ogden when the suspect, Joshua Jones, 32, went missing.

According to the Department, a chase that involved a stolen vehicle out of Riley Co. started in Geary Co. on Monday, Aug. 16. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office wanted Jones for possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies chased the stolen vehicle until Jones crashed on I-70 near mile marker 291 and ran. Authorities searched the area until 9:20 p.m. before they called it off for the night.

Jones was last seen in Ogden, wearing khaki shorts with suspenders and no shirt. He has been described as a black man, 5-foot 9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 785-537-2112, or the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

We are attempting to locate Joshua Jones, 32, of Ogden. We would like to speak with him about a vehicle pursuit that started in Geary Co after a stolen car out of Riley Co was located by Geary Co Sheriff's Office. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story.

