Advertisement

RCPD closes 10th St. in Ogden as they continue Geary Co. manhunt

Call 785-537-2112, or 911
Call 785-537-2112, or 911(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have closed an area of 10th St. in Ogden as a manhunt continues after a joint county chase on Monday night.

Riley County Police have asked the public to avoid the area of the 300 block of 10th St. in Ogden as there will be an increased police presence. It said officers will use PA systems and sirens.

RCPD told 13 NEWS that the incident is related to Monday’s manhunt that ended near Ogden when the suspect, Joshua Jones, 32, went missing.

According to the Department, a chase that involved a stolen vehicle out of Riley Co. started in Geary Co. on Monday, Aug. 16. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office wanted Jones for possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies chased the stolen vehicle until Jones crashed on I-70 near mile marker 291 and ran. Authorities searched the area until 9:20 p.m. before they called it off for the night.

Jones was last seen in Ogden, wearing khaki shorts with suspenders and no shirt. He has been described as a black man, 5-foot 9-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Geary Co. deputies pursued the stolen vehicle until Jones crashed on I-70 near mile marker 291 and ran away on foot. Authorities searched the surrounding area until 9:20 p.m. before calling it off.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 785-537-2112, or the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP responds to a rollover accident at I-70 and Carslon Road
Driver suffers minor injuries in I-70 pickup rollover
A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Friday morning in...
Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha
Tanner Daugherty, 19, of Topeka, was arrested late Monday morning after a full-scale manhunt in...
Alleged sex offender captured during Jackson Co. manhunt
Josh Schwindt, a Morton Co./Rolla firefighter, died Aug. 15, 2021 after being shocked by downed...
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Second round of Child Tax Credit brings relief to Kansas families
FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact...
Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate
Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran
Geary Community Hospital CEO resigns