Phone signal, farmer help Brown Co. Undersheriff find lost children

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of a local farmer and a cellphone signal, the Brown Co. Undersheriff was able to find two lost children on Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, it received a 911 call from a 13-year-old boy that said he and his 8-year-old brother were lost.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the children went fishing at a pond north of Fairview and decided to take a different route home. The children became disoriented with the tall corn and unfamiliar surroundings and got lost.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old kept in contact with dispatch who found them by tracking their phone signal. It said a local farmer helped find the possible area where the kids might be.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Guilliams walked through a cornfield and found the children at around 3:30 p.m. It said the kids were unharmed, but tired and thirsty.

