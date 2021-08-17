Overnight fire causes $21,000 damage to home in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An ovenight fire caused an estimated $21,000 in damage to a home on Topeka’s east side, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just before midnight at a residence at 520 S.E. Davies St.

First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story home, Topeka Fire Department officials said.

Crews began an offensive fire attack, keeping the blaze confined to the structure where it started.

Firefighters also found that a woman was able to get out of the home on their own before their arrival.

Topeka fire investigators responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause is undetermined, pending further investigation.

Of the estimated dollar loss, $19,000.00 is associated with the structure and $2,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

