Over $1.3 million approved to help Topekans with mortgages, rent, utilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $1.3 million has been approved to help Topekans pay their mortgages, rent and utility bills.

The City of Topeka says $400,000 has been added to its COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program for mortgage relief. In 2020, the City of Topeka Housing Services Division created COVID-19 assistance programs to help residents that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. It said the money is a great resource for struggling Topekans.

According to the City, 612 residents out of 476 homes have been helped since the inception of the program and 42.8% of those are minorities.

The City said applications for the program were accepted starting Dec. 1, 2020, and 476 applications have been approved with $1,322,847 in funds having been paid. It said 96% of the original funds have been committed and used for an average of $2,779 per approved household.

“$400,000 in additional funds for mortgage assistance will greatly help those in our community who are struggling to keep their homes. We are focused on helping those most vulnerable people negatively affected by COVID” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services.

According to the City, the Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program is a foreclosure and eviction mitigation and utility prevention shut-off program created by the City and administered by the Community Resources Council.

The City said an additional $400,000 in CARES Act funds has been made available to qualified applicants.

The program can be applied for via appointment only and applicants are required to be city residents, have COVID-related outstanding bills after March 2020 and make no more than 100% of area median income. To schedule an appointment call 785-233-1365 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the line is busy, the City said to leave a callback name and phone number so that staff may call back to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about the program, click HERE.

