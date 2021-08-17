Advertisement

One killed, one seriously injured in pair of car-pedestrian collisions Monday on I-70 in KCK

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of car-pedestrian collisions -- one of them resulting in fatal injuries -- were reported Monday along Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

A woman was killed in a collision that was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday on I-70 near the Turner Diagonal.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the woman -- identified as Ashley Grace Olivo, 30, of Wellsville -- was standing in the left lane of I-70 when she was struck by a 2016 BMW X5 that was headed east on I-70.

Olivo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, Bilal Najjar, 54, of Overland Park, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Najjar was wearing a seat belt.

Earlier Monday, another car-pedestrian collision was reported on I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., this one just near Armstrong Avenue.

In that collision, which was reported at 4 a.m. Monday, a 1996 Ford Probe was traveling east on I-70 when it struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Tiray Collins, 41, of Joplin, Mo., was taken to Truman Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Stephon Gladney 23, of Kansas City, Kan., had no apparent injuries, the patrol said. Gladney, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

