NFL: Some Chiefs fans required to be vaccinated for games at Arrowhead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you plan to go on a game day tour of Arrowhead Stadium, you may want to keep that COVID-19 vaccination card handy.

A week after New Orleans announced that fans would be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at Saints games, the NFL has confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs fans who buy a gameday tour of Arrowhead Stadium will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Don’t miss your chance to take the field this season by purchasing a stadium tour before one of our home games.



Per NFL Covid policy, all guests, including children, participating in a gameday stadium tour must be fully vaccinated due to an on-field visit during the tour. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2021

While the Chiefs have not implemented a strict vaccination policy for all fans quite yet, a vaccination card will be mandatory for the tour due to its scheduled on-field visit. Children are also required to be vaccinated to go on the tour.

According to the NFL, its COVID policy also requires fans that attend games at Arrowhead to agree not to go if they have symptoms of the virus or if they have tested positive within 14 days before the game. These rules only apply to unvaccinated fans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.