New lakeside restaurant prepares for grand opening at Lake Perry this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High Tide 21 on the shoreline of Lake Perry may bring thoughts of a place not seen in Kansas, but Florida or some other exotic destination.

Co-owner Chris Windler said they wanted to bring a distant vacation setting a little closer to home.

“We want to cater to everybody, we want people to be able to enjoy this lake enjoy the facility,” said Windler, “There’s not a demographic charging, we have a splash pad for kids, we have a pool for 21 plus adults, whether you’re a young adult or retired it will give you a place to relax.”

High Tide 21 offers customers a large outdoor lakeside patio, a pool with a swim up bar, a splash pad, yard games and a beach area all surrounded by a 2 mile view of Lake Perry.

High Tide hosted what was supposed to be a soft opening over the weekend, but with 2,500 customers in the three day period, Windler said the new operation was simply overwhelmed.

“We had our soft opening this weekend and faced several glitches. Multiple crashes, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even on Sunday. Sunday morning we woke up and showed up here at 9 o’clock and we had a power outage until 12:15 and then had almost 200 people walk in right afterwards.”

Windler says they learned - and will have the wrinkles ironed out for Friday’s grand opening.

He is hopeful the venue will reach its true potential as a close to home destination for all Kansans to enjoy.

“We hope that this becomes a mini vacation spot. We want this to cater to all demographics. Anything from boaters to families to bikers. Anybody that wants to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.