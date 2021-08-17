Long Island Medium heads to Capitol City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mom from Long Island with a big gift is headed to deliver healing messages in the Capitol City.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s Long Island Medium, will make an appearance on Sunday, Oct. 24. She will share personal stories and explain how her gift as a medium works. Members from the audience will receive healing messages and comfort knowing that their deceased loved ones are still with them.

According to the Events Center, “The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with fans as she lets spirits guide her through the audience. A video will show everyone in the venue a close-up of the experience regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be found on Ticketmaster.com. They start at $39.75. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

The Events Center said Long Island Medium follows Theresa’s life as a typical mom in Long Island with a big difference - she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot turn the gift “off,” it said messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time. In addition to the show, Theresa has appeared on “Jay Leno,” “Steve Harvey,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” and “The Today Show.”

According to the Events Center, Theresa’s latest book, “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again,” was released in 2017 and debuted at #3 on the New York Times Best-Seller List. With her energetic and positive tone, it said Theresa uses the lessons from the spirits to guide the reader through grief toward a place of healing. Her second book, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” was released in 2014 and debuted at #9 on the NY Times Best Seller List. Her first book “There’s More to Life Than This,” was released in 2013.

Stormont Vail Events Center said Theresa has been practicing as a medium for over two decades. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. For her, it said this is not just a job, but her life.

