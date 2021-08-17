Advertisement

Kansas ties Missouri for state with highest COVID-19 death rate

FILE - Doctors and nurses at St. Luke Hospital in Kansas City say they are feeling the impact of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a recent study, Kansas has tied Missouri and three other states for having the highest COVID-19 death rate.

WalletHub.com says with about 51% of the nation fully vaccinated, it released its updated rankings for States That Are Recovering the Quickest From COVID-19. To find which states are recovering the most successfully, it said it compared all 50 states and the District of Colombia across metrics such as share of the population fully vaccinated and real Gross Domestic Product vs. pre-COVID levels.

According to the study, Kansas fell six places from 29th to 35th since July of 2021. Kansas is ranked 36th for COVID health, 32nd for leisure and travel and 17th for economy and labor market. However, Missouri ranked 48th overall and Oklahoma ranked 50th.

Source: WalletHub

The report shows that Nebraska is ranked second in the nation for the quickest recovery from COVID-19. It ranked 5th for COVID health, 6th for leisure and travel and 2nd for economy and labor market. South Dakota took home first place. The state that has been ranked as recovering the slowest from the pandemic is Louisiana with a COVID health rank of 50, a travel and leisure rank of 35 and a labor and market rank of 32.

According to the report, Kansas tied Missouri, Nevada, Arkansas and Louisiana for states with the highest death rate.

Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states

