Kansas hospitals seeing staff shortages, increase in COVID patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hospitals are not experiencing a shortage in PPE or ventilators, but are instead seeing a shortage in staff.

State hospitals are seeing an influx in not just COVID patients but others who are needing higher care.

“In Kansas we have seen an increase in COVID cases but what is most concerning to Kansas hospitals is the challenging situation we’re looking at with staff beds,” said Cindey Samuelson with The Kansas Hospital Association.

The increase isn’t causing a shortage of health care equipment but a shortage of health care providers.

“It is increasingly speeding up and becoming more difficult to find available beds,” said Samuelson.

“That doesn’t mean the bed itself but the staffed beds, the critical staff team, the nurses, the repertory services that are in those places to care for critical patients.”

As they lose staff, the delta variant is bringing in patients needing more attention.

“We are now seeing patients who have more severe COVID so that means the staff ratio is different, a nurse might be able to care for multiple patients who are sick but a critical care patient might only have a one to one ratio.”

Cindy Samuelson says there are several reasons for the shortage.

“We have had a number of staff across the state and across the nation that is really expressing the challenging situation around and burn out is a concern,” she said. “We also have the delta variant now that we are seeing around 15 to 20% of breakthrough cases, which means we may have staff in health care facilities that are fully vaccinated but just with community spread, are unfortunately testing positive for COVID and then we’re pulling them out of the workplace to continue to keep all of our patient population healthy.”

She says hospitals also are seeing more young- adult patients.

Stormont Vail says the percentage of those in the 18-44-year old age group they are caring for now has doubled since last winter.

Back then, 50 to 60 percent of COVID positive inpatients were age 65 or older, now that’s dropped to 33%.

The issue means patients may be sent far from home to get care, a patient from Salina had to be transferred to Wisconsin. From Friday to Sunday, Stormont said it accepted 13 transfer patients, but had to turn away 24 more.

