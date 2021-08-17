K-State to reopen Beach Museum of Art

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mariana Kistler Beach Museum of Art on the K-State campus will reopen at the beginning of the Fall Semester.

Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Aug. 24, it will reopen the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. Those that appreciate the arts can view the exhibitions online or in person.

According to K-State, the museum will reopen its doors and resume regular operations on Aug. 24 but will continue to offer virtual programs. Its regular hours will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 am. - 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Admission and parking are free.

“Exploring art with everyone virtually has been really great — and we aim to continue making art adventures available online — but we’ve missed seeing everyone in person,” said Linda Duke, Beach Museum of Art director. “Plus, it’s an exciting time for the museum as we will celebrate our 25th anniversary during the 2021-2022 season with a truly unprecedented lineup of exhibitions and programs.”

The University said exhibitions include “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come,” “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice,” “John Stuart Curry: Sunrise over Kansas,” David Lebrun’s “Transfigurations: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes: and more. It said there will also be programs by world-class artists and experts.

“We look forward to seeing you often in the galleries, in the auditorium, in the studio classroom, the Meadow and, when you prefer, online,” Duke said.

According to K-State, the Museum will follow university guidelines for COVID-19 after reopening. Face masks will be required inside the museum.

For upcoming exhibitions, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.