Advertisement

GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic and her plan to reopen the state&amp;rsquo;s economy in an interview with The Associated Press at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Most businesses in Kansas can reopen starting Monday, but operators of those left out of the initial phase are questioning why. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.

Kelly’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the House and Senate budget committee chairs.

In the letter, the lawmakers threaten to explore filing a lawsuit if Kelly does not change course. The Republicans say a budget measure requires legislative leaders’ consent for any spending of relief dollars starting July 1.

Kelly’s office contends agencies already have the authority to spend relief dollars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP responds to a rollover accident at I-70 and Carslon Road
Driver suffers minor injuries in I-70 pickup rollover
A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Friday morning in...
Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha
Tanner Daugherty, 19, of Topeka, was arrested late Monday morning after a full-scale manhunt in...
Alleged sex offender captured during Jackson Co. manhunt
Josh Schwindt, a Morton Co./Rolla firefighter, died Aug. 15, 2021 after being shocked by downed...
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas

Latest News

Wells Fargo bank.
Two Olathe men found guilty of bank robbery
K-State to reopen Beach Museum of Art
Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium heads to Capitol City
Matt Lara
Former Stormont Vail Public Relations Specialist heads to KDHE as Communications Director