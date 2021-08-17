Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck

(WIBW) - A fund is set up to assist the family of a Morton Co. firefighter who was fatally electrocuted on the job Sunday.

The Morton Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy and Morton Co./Rolla firefighter were first on the scene of a rollover accident just before 5 p.m. Sunday south of Rolla. The Kansas State Firefighters Assoc. identified the firefighter as Josh Schwindt.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair was searching for victims of the wreck when Schwindt was shocked by damaged power lines. First responders initiated CPR, but Schwindt later passed away at Morton Co. Hospital.

A GoFundMe page is set up to assist Schwindt’s family.

“Josh was a son, brother, husband, father, papa, and friend,” the fund’s organizer wrote on the page. “The community has suffered a great loss in the passing of Josh and he will be greatly missed by many.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.