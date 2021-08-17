Advertisement

Former Stormont Vail Public Relations Specialist heads to KDHE as Communications Director

Matt Lara
Matt Lara(KDHE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face will now take over the Communications Department at the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has welcomed Matt Lara as its new Communications Director. Lara will take over the Department’s communications efforts, including media relations.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him, and we are excited for him to join our team,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “I’d also like to thank Kristi Zears for her work and wish her well in her new role within the agency.”

Previously, Lara worked for Stormont Vail as the Public Relations Specialist. He also worked at the Greater Topeka Partnership before the health network.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KHP responds to a rollover accident at I-70 and Carslon Road
Driver suffers minor injuries in I-70 pickup rollover
A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Friday morning in...
Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha
Tanner Daugherty, 19, of Topeka, was arrested late Monday morning after a full-scale manhunt in...
Alleged sex offender captured during Jackson Co. manhunt
Josh Schwindt, a Morton Co./Rolla firefighter, died Aug. 15, 2021 after being shocked by downed...
Fund set up for Kansas firefighter electrocuted responding to wreck
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas

Latest News

Topeka Zoo's mountain lion, Dakota, passed away on Monday according to zoo officials.
File video of Dakota the Mountain Lion
The Topeka Zoo announced Tuesday that Dakota the mountain lion passed away.
Topeka Zoo loses Dakota the Mountain Lion to gastrointestinal perforation
Joshua Jones, 32, sits outside a home in Ogden surrounded by two armed members of the Riley Co....
Suspect in multi-county manhunt captured in Ogden
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson (11) and Byron Pringle (13) celebrate a first half...
NFL: Some Chiefs fans required to be vaccinated for games at Arrowhead