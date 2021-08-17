Former Stormont Vail Public Relations Specialist heads to KDHE as Communications Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face will now take over the Communications Department at the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has welcomed Matt Lara as its new Communications Director. Lara will take over the Department’s communications efforts, including media relations.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him, and we are excited for him to join our team,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “I’d also like to thank Kristi Zears for her work and wish her well in her new role within the agency.”

Previously, Lara worked for Stormont Vail as the Public Relations Specialist. He also worked at the Greater Topeka Partnership before the health network.

